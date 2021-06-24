Class of ’83 actor Lekha Prajapati says she’s badly missing the ‘mahaul’ of being on set amidst COVID 19

In an interview, Lekha Prajapati talked about her current work routine and said that due to the restrictions, she is working with a small crew.

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood and Television actors resorted to working from home. Most stars had to temporarily move to a different city to continue their shoot requirements. With the ease of Covid-19 restrictions, people are slowly moving back to normalcy with much need precautionary measures. Now, Lekha Prajapati, who has starred in projects like The Bigg Bull and Class of ’83, has opened up about missing time on the set as she is currently working from her home.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Lekha talked about her current work routine and said that due to the restrictions, she is working with a small crew. “For social media work, brand endorsements, and digital projects, I am continuously shooting with a small crew or self-shoot on mobile.” The actress explained just how much she is missing being in front of the camera. She said, “So, my urge of being in front of the camera is being fulfilled but I am badly missing the ‘mahaul’ of being on set!” She also added that this is something every actor can relate to.

During the chat, Lekha also opened up about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and how it is affecting everyone. She emphasized the importance of taking the current situation seriously and said that while most people have become more aware of the virus and the necessary precautions that must be taken, there still are some people who are ‘very careless’. “Which is scary, as we all know it’s a communicable disease,” she added.

