Class of ’83: Twitter gives mixed response to the crime thriller; Hail Bobby Deol as headmaster Vijay Singh

Class of ’83 starring Bobby Deol released online today and here’s how Twitter reacted to the crime thriller. Take a look

Class of ‘83 starring Bobby Deol dropped online today, and the new cop drama is based on a book authored by leading crime journalist Hussain Zaidi, and it is set in Bombay in the 1980s when the underworld’s stranglehold on the city was becoming hard to break. Class of 83’ tells the story of a hero policeman shunted to a punishment posting as the dean of the police academy, and besides Bobby Deol, it also stars Anup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan, and Hans Dev Sharma, among others.

Talking about Class of 83’, the movie is directed by Atul Sabharwal and it is inspired by real-life events, and although it has enough masala to keep a section of the audience hooked, others were not too impressed with the writing. In the movie, Bobby Deol plays the role of headmaster Vijay Singh, and fans applauded his performance. Soon after, Twitterverse took to social media to react to the movie. While one user praised Bobby Deol as he wrote, “Bobby Paaji is at his power packed performance, Wait of soldier is complete! the persona of serious expressions & feat is back! Love you @thedeol & kudos to team of #ClassOf83,” another user wrote, “#ClassOf83 is a bad... like, really bad film!...

Class of '83 is third Netflix collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment after the original series Bard of Blood and Betaa.

Check out the posts here:

#Classof83 is nostalgia for the era of plain hearted honesty, of a Bombay I never saw, a relook at the angry young man template of those times. 'Batch-bonding' shines through the performance of the young debutants, @thedeol is the Dean we all need. Kudos to @sabharwalatul & team. — Soumya Anand (@mesoumya) August 22, 2020

#ClassOf83 too much ups and down..when story initially gets the grip its suddenly pitch down.. specially the ending when main Villan enters..though #BobbyDeol is perfect in his role of Dean..

Newcomers has done an excellent work..reminded me of GOW#ClassOf83review — Bonkers (@bhhatu) August 22, 2020

A classic movie #ClassOf83Review a smooth story with Highly excellence @thedeol sir and whole squad of #classof83 done fantastic work appreciable — Jai (@Jai52782252) August 22, 2020

Watched #ClassOf83 last night .@thedeol it was good to see a meaningful performance after a long .The movie itself couldn’t evolve as it should have ... — Vikas K. Khokhar (@vikked) August 22, 2020

@thedeol Just watched #Classof83

We need more like this one from your end. One request please don't ruin the climax. Otherwise you are really great throughout the movie. Acting, Expressions, Body Language everything just perfect. Please don't upset us & do such more movies.Thanks — Shiva Gope (@SHIVAGOPE) August 22, 2020

@thedeol Just Saw #ClassOf83 ...Have to say...wasn't expecting much from it...But Sir you Roared....never could I have imagined U like that...RESPECT.. — Anshul (@IAmAnshulSaboo) August 22, 2020

#ClassOf83 being watched about 1 hr and in my opinion, wrong casting and poor direction else it would have been a perfect watch if directed by someone like anurag kashyap. — A.B (@BeingAlyB) August 22, 2020

Low quality product

Great marketing

DO NOT WASTE TIME WATCHING #ClassOf83 — Kunal (@KunalSYadav27) August 22, 2020

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol: Not fault of kids who grew up in film family; I am an insider and I am still struggling

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×