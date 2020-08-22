  1. Home
Class of ’83: Twitter gives mixed response to the crime thriller; Hail Bobby Deol as headmaster Vijay Singh

Class of ’83 starring Bobby Deol released online today and here’s how Twitter reacted to the crime thriller. Take a look
Class of ‘83 starring Bobby Deol dropped online today, and the new cop drama is based on a book authored by leading crime journalist Hussain Zaidi, and it is set in Bombay in the 1980s when the underworld’s stranglehold on the city was becoming hard to break. Class of 83’ tells the story of a hero policeman shunted to a punishment posting as the dean of the police academy, and besides Bobby Deol, it also stars Anup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan, and Hans Dev Sharma, among others.

Talking about Class of 83’, the movie is directed by Atul Sabharwal and it is inspired by real-life events, and although it has enough masala to keep a section of the audience hooked, others were not too impressed with the writing. In the movie, Bobby Deol plays the role of headmaster Vijay Singh, and fans applauded his performance. Soon after, Twitterverse took to social media to react to the movie. While one user praised Bobby Deol as he wrote, “Bobby Paaji is at his power packed performance, Wait of soldier is complete! the persona of serious expressions & feat is back! Love you @thedeol & kudos to team of #ClassOf83,” another user wrote, “#ClassOf83 is a bad... like, really bad film!...

Class of '83 is third Netflix collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment after the original series Bard of Blood and Betaa.

Check out the posts here:

Credits :Twitter

