CLC member Elkie pens emotional letter on Instagram; Promises fans to ‘keep working hard as always’ in 2021

CLC’s Elkie recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts about 2021, future, and memories of her past 6 years in the industry. Scroll down to see what she said in her handwritten letter to fans.
Hong-Kong-based singer Elkie who’s a member of CLC recently shared a handwritten letter to his Instagram, detailing her thoughts about the future. The pop icon wrote the letter in Chinese, English, and Korean to ensure it reaches all her fanbases aka Cheshire. Her letter in English began by thanking fans and reminiscing about the memories of how her fans have supported her since her debut 6 years ago. She continues thanking them, stating that fans’ love has been unwavering and revealed that when she is upset, the comments by her Cheshires help cheer her up.

 

She continued reminiscing and remembered the one time she felt upset while travelling to a foreign country alone, on her way back she revealed she received a very emotional message from a fan. She continued saying that when she went through the message, she could hardly hold back tears at the boarding gate. She thanked her fans and mentioned that she will never forget these moments.  While she is on the receiving end of the love from fans, the pop diva stated that she hopes she can also bring happiness into the lives of those who shower her life with love.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELKIE (@chongtingyanelkie)

She then moved on to reveal that over the years, she has encountered many obstacles along the way but is determined to move on and keep giving fans the best music she can. She said, in the last 5 years she has learnt a great deal about the industry and she is looking forward to putting this learning to use in the coming time. The pop icon then again thanked fans for their support and promised them that she will “keep working hard as always” in 2021.  

