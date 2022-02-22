CLC’s Kwon Eunbin to join Shin Hyun Soo in TVING’s sci-fi thriller drama ‘Duty After School’?

According to many media reports on February 21st, Kwon Eunbin is scheduled to play a major role in TVING's original drama 'Duty After School' which tells the story of all students from across the country being drafted and fighting to get extra points by fighting an unidentified object ahead of the entrance exam.

At the end of last year, it was included in the original lineup of TVING and attracted attention. Shin Hyun Soo of 'Bossam' is the main lead, and it is known that a lot of fresh-faced rookie actors participated as it is a drama with a lot of students.

Kwon Eunbin is a South Korean singer and actress. She debuted as a new member of the South Korean girl group CLC in February 2016 with the release of their third EP ‘Refresh’. She made her acting debut in 2018 in a supporting role in the MBC drama, ‘Bad Papa’. She also appeared in the KBS2 drama series, ‘Dear. M’ and ‘At a Distance, Spring Is Green’ in 2021. She was cast in the role of Wang Young Ran, a fourth year P.E. major at Myeongil University.

Shin Hyun Soo is a South Korean actor who began his career in acting through musicals before starring in the dramas 'Remember – War of the Son' (2015) and 'Thumping Spike' (2016). He has also participated in other dramas like ‘Welcome to Waikiki 2’, ‘Age of Youth 2’, ‘Twelve Nights’, ‘Bossam: Steal the Fate’ and more.

ALSO READ: WATCH: BTOB’s comeback with ‘The Song’ is a heartwarming love letter to their fans

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.