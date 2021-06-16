CLC’s Seunghee, Yeeun and Seungyeon to act in upcoming horror webfilm omniverse

The girls will be making their acting debut with this film! Read more to find out.

Three members of the girl group CLC, Seunghee, Yeeun and Seungyeon, will be starring in the new project of web movie series ‘Tastes of Horror’. The project is a collaboration between Kakao Page and Kakao TV to create an omniverse with ten short horror films. Five directors are a part of this project with each of them directing two films. CLC’s Seunghee, Yeeun and Seungyeon will be a part of the ‘Ding Dong Challenge’ directed by Ahn Sang Hoon. Ding Dong Challenge is about a famous SNS (social media) challenge that brings good luck to those who perform it, yet it reveals the themes of social media and the lurking darkness behind it. Ahn Sang Hoon is known for directing films like ‘Empire of Lust’ and ‘Blind’. Along with him, the other directors are Kim Yong Kyun, Lim Dae Woong, Yoon Eun Kyung and Chae Yoo Joon. Each of them will work on 10 unique films to create a thrilling omniverse.

Seungyeon is the leader, main dancer and lead vocalist of CLC while Seunghee is the main vocalist and Yeeun is the main rapper. CLC is a girl group formed by Cube Entertainment. The name of the group is an acronym for ‘CrystaL Clear’. The other members of the group are Eunbin, Sorn and Yujin. The trio of Seungyeon, Seunghee and Yeeun has worked together for an OST called ‘Another Level’ for the web drama ‘Be My Boyfriend’. Participating in this short film will be an acting debut for all three of them. Let’s support the girls for the same and wait for the upcoming omniverse which is likely to release in August!

