CLC Sorn’s digital single MV teaser for ‘Run’ looks gorgeous; gives a nostalgic happy feeling!

The singer dropped the teaser on March 21 and the release is just a day away! Check out more about the singer’s first ever solo digital here.

Non-KPop fans might know Sorn as a Tiktoker or a content creator on Instagram, as she has gained quite a number of followers on both the platforms solely by her engaging content. And her videos when she tells people that she’s not just a tiktoker but an idol, actually do really well! Sorn debuted with CLC in 2015 and is one of the most talented and loved idols in the entertainment industry.

She’s coming up with her first-ever digital single titled, Run and released a teaser for the music video on March 21. It has vintage autumn vibes, with a filter similar to a retro-film. We see her enjoying winds on a beach, decked up with boots, hat and jackets in a cowgirl-ish avatar, a house which seems far away from a city - Sorn looks absolutely stunning in the video as she dances freely and lets herself enjoy the company of nature.

Watch the MV teaser for Run below:

Before this on March 19, she had released teaser posters with a unique touch to it - the lyrics of the song were written outlining her body. Both the images are monochromatic with just the title written in pastel colors. We see her walking through the forest in one teaser, and enjoy the winds with her arms open in the other one.

Check out the teasers below:

This will be her debut solo song, released digitally worldwide on March 23, 6 PM KST. Fans are already looking forward to the song as even the sneak peek in the music video sounds so good! You can even check out her Instagram reels content here.

Credits :Sorn Instagram

