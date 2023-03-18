CLC’s Yeeun will be making her long-awaited solo debut on THIS date; Digital single called Strange Way to Love

Yeeun will release a pre-release song before her official solo debut.

According to Jang Yeeun's agency Superbell Company on the 27th, she will release the lead single 'Strange way to love' on March 20th. 'Strange way to love' is a song that contains Jang Ye-eun's unique color of love that bloomed in a long wait, and is her pre-release track ahead of her debut as a solo artist. Through this new song, Jang Yeeun plans to show off her delicate sensibility as well as her unique charm as a vocalist.

Jang Yeeun announced the signing of an exclusive contract with the new entertainment company Superbell Company in August of last year, announcing that she would stand alone. He has continued to be active by appearing in various broadcast programs regardless of field. Jang Yeeun, who launched her debut signal, starts warming up for her comeback with 'Strange way to love'. Jang Ye-eun plans to open rich teasing contents sequentially.

Previously, Cube Entertainment announced the end of CLC's activities through a fan notice. The agency said, "First of all, we would like to sincerely thank the fans who have shown unchanging love and support for CLC for the past 7 years." They added, "We plan to keep viewing and viewing the posts for a certain period of time so that fans can cherish the precious memories they have made with the CLC members. Please refer to the details below." CLC debuted in March 2015 as a five-member girl group consisting of Oh Seunghee, Choi Yujin, Jang Seungyeon, SORN and Jang Yeeun. In February of the following year, members Elki and Kwon Eunbin were additionally recruited to form a seven-member group.

In 2019, it ranked first on music broadcasts with "NO" and was ranked 11th in the ‘Best K-POP Song of 2019’ by Billboard critics in the US. Then, last year, Elki and Sorn left the team. In March, Jang Seungyeon and Jang Yeeun's exclusive contracts expired. Currently, the remaining member Kwon Eunbin is active as an actress, and Choi Yujin re-debuted as leader of Kep1er.

