Clean Review: Amrita Puri, Aisha Ahmed fight ghosts of the past in this 'raw & real' short film on sisterhood

Movie Name: Clean

Clean Cast: Amrita Puri, Aisha Ahmed, Nishank Verma, Somesh Agarwal, Yug Pandya

Clean Director: Zoya Parvin

Streaming Platform: Amazon Mini TV

Stars: 3.5/5

“All happy families are alike, each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” Leo Tolstoy’s words have ringed true almost every time I have watched a family drama on screen. Writer and director Zoya Parvin’s short film ‘Clean’ starring Amrita Puri and Aisha Ahmed joins this list as well.

Saba (Amrita Puri) and Mehr (Aisha Ahmed) are meeting each other after five long years, and a lot has transpired in the meantime. When Saba’s son Nemo eats some chocolates gifted by Mehr, he has an allergic reaction and is rushed to the hospital: a place only second to airports when it comes to people’s emotions being at their brim. Maybe that’s the reason Zoya chose this silent, echoey, dully lit setting for a confrontation waiting to erupt.

There’s an awkwardness and tension in the air that’s possible only between people who have known each other intimately, and for far too long. Kudos to Amrita and Aisha, who bring forth these emotions in the way they hug, look at each other or maintain caution. Words are chosen carefully before they are pronounced, but grudges and the ghosts of the past spill out the moment they give up the pretense of everything being under control.

Anurag Kashyap’s dialogues say more with less and help drive home Zoya’s vision about two sisters who are hurting for different reasons. DOP Sylvester Fonseca does a commendable job at using dull lighting and an overcast sky to complement the mood of the film.

Produced by Guneet Monga, and Achin Jain, Clean featuring Amrita Puri, and Aisha Ahmed, is more than a decent attempt at portraying the beauty of second chances, and the heartbreaks when you don’t get one.

Clean is streaming on Amazon Mini TV from December 24th.

