Close friends BTS’ Jimin and Ha Sung Woon unite for ‘Our Blues’ OST releasing on THIS date

On April 19th, Yum Nyam Entertainment, the producer of the 'Our Blues' OST, said, "BTS’ Jimin and Ha Sung Woon will participate in the OST for the tvN Saturday drama 'Our Blues'." The OST of 'Our Blues', which Jimin and Ha Sung Woon participated in, will be released on April 25th.

The production company added, "Jimin's sweet tone and Ha Sung Woon's charming deep voice made this song more radiant, and the fantastic harmony made the song even more beautiful." Jimin and Ha Sung Woon, who are also famous for being close friends in the entertainment industry, have collaborated through 'Our Blues', and global fans' interest is growing. Producer Song Dong Woon said, "After finding a lot of songs that fit well with the voices of Jimin and Ha Sung Woon and 'Our Blues', we were able to finish recording with a song that perfectly suited the drama."

Producer Song Dong Woon has been producing not only dramas 'Hotel Del Luna' and 'Descendants of the Sun', but also ‘Goblin’ OSTs like Ailee's 'I Will Go To You Like The First Snow', Chanyeol & Punch's 'Stay With Me', Crush 'Beautiful' and Soyou's 'I Miss You' which were hits in succession, attracting attention as the best OST hit producer in Korea.

'Our Blues' is a drama that supports the sweet and bitter lives of all who stand at different stages of life. Writer Noh Hee Kyung, who wrote dramas that became life works for many people, such as 'That Winter The Wind Blows', 'It's Okay, That's Love', 'Dear My Friends' and 'Live', and director Kim Gyu Tae, who showed the best chemistry by creating well-made dramas also directed this drama.

