Clouds Review: Fin Argus & Sabrina Carpenter's film grounds itself with the motto 'Live like you were dying'

Clouds Review: Fin Argus and Sabrina Carpenter's tear-jerking film based on the true story of the late Zach Sobiech almost feels like a happy ending, given how the 18-year-old lived out some of his dreams, most of which we keep chasing the rest of our lives.

Clouds

Clouds Cast: Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Iseman, Neve Campbell

Clouds Director: Justin Baldoni

Clouds Stars: 3.5/5

"Life is short, and it's up to you to make it sweet," Sarah L. Delany's quote is just one amongst many sprouted as words of advice during Clouds, which is based on the inspirational true story of Zach Sobiech, who suffered from cancer and died at the young age of 2018. However, it was not before he blessed the world with the 'warm, fuzzy feeling' single Clouds which ended up hitting #1 on iTunes just days after his death.

*SPOILERS ALERT* You would expect Clouds to be a tear-jerking fest, similar along the lines of The Fault in Our Stars and Five Feet Apart (Clouds director Justin Baldoni also directed the Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson film). However, Clouds begins with Zach (played by the charming Fin Argus in his first leading role) swinging along his hips and bald head crooning an acoustic version of I'm Sexy and I Know It. Baldoni, who got to spend time with Zach before his death and directed the documentary My Last Days: Meet Zach Sobiech, poured his heart and soul to tell Sobiech's tale truthfully without using death as a narrative ploy to instil tearful moments.

Nonetheless, the tears do indeed come streaming eventually, when Zach is made aware that his cancer is now terminal and he might not even make it to his graduation. While heartbroken at first, you're immediately welcomed by the fighting spirit in the teenager as he's surrounded by supportive parents, played by Neve Campbell and Tom Everett Scott, who never overstep from keeping the central focus on Zach but instead help understand the after-effects of a family dealing with cancer. It's the subtler moments that leave a lasting impression on you well after Clouds ends. Whether it be Zach's dad renting our his dream car just to give his son a moment of thrill or even when his younger sister shows her love towards her sibling by adorning his favourite number in her jersey. Every family member grieves in their own way and sometimes, parents' own lives can get lost somewhere while aiding their sick child. It shows that it's okay to be mad, happy, sad, vulnerable. It's okay to feel.

Clouds is also a tale of friendship and first love as we get the charismatic Sabrina Carpenter playing Sammy Brown, Zach's best friend with unrequited feelings and Madison Iseman as Amy Adamle, Zach's first love and eventual girlfriend. Both have equally important roles to play and unlike cheesy romantic love triangles, actually, get along really well. Moreover, it's the smooth camaraderie between Fin and Sabrina that focuses on the lighter, happier moments while Iseman plays the supportive girlfriend to a t. Carpenter herself continues to be a breath of fresh air as she plays the varying emotions of a best friend yearning for her childhood buddy to live one more day. The duo dream of making music and it takes dying for Zach to finally live out his dream in limited time-space.

That's where Clouds steps in; a song penned by Zach during a moment of epiphany and performed by the duo which gets shared on YouTube and instantly becomes viral leading to a dream music contract as songwriters. Zach doesn't ask for your pity at any given time even when he's struggling to breathe and rather shows the audience that you need to live like you were dying tomorrow. Fin aptly portrayed Zach's meaning of life, even through the hard-hitting moments. His panic attack while realising that he can't have his dream ending of nurturing six kids and a horse named Roger with Amy, his emotionally distant behaviour to death and the eventual acceptance, his genuine reaction to finding out about Sammy's feelings are just some of the memorable sequences that get to you. Just like Neve and Tom, Lil Rel Howery as Zach's teacher Mr. Weaver has a small yet significant presence to make.

While Clouds is based on Laura's memoir for her son Fly a Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom's Small Prayer, religion was rather kept in the sidelines through hangings on the wall and the family trip to Lourdes, France to be embraced by the healing water. However, it was more to do with just yearning for some kind of hope irrespective of an impending tragedy at hand. In under two hours of duration, Clouds has its minor flaws but never goes over the top reaching for the sky. Rather it limits itself to the ground asking us to live a little and die a lot less. Clouds somehow gets a happy ending as Zach got to live out some of his dreams, most of which we end up chasing our entire lifetime. As Zach Sobiech rightfully proclaimed, "You don't have to find out you're dying to start living."

