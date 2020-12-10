CLOY's Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin, Start Up's Nam Joo Hyuk & Suzy: Which 2020 K drama kiss was your favourite? VOTE

We're edging towards the end of 2020 and we'd like to know from our readers; which on-screen K-drama kiss from this year was your personal favourite? You can vote on the poll below.

For many, Korean dramas have been nothing short of a cocoon for the past few months where we have had to be confined to the four walls of our houses. Moreover, 2020 saw some really heartwarming dramas like Crash Landing on You and It's Okay to Not Be Okay which managed to etch a memorable mark in the hearts of the viewers. It was also the chemistry between the main leads which had fans going gaga over certain dramas.

In K-dramas, the sweet tension leading up to that first kiss is almost like a special trait which leaves fans hooked, line and sinker. In 2020 too, we had our fair share of on-screen kisses which left us cooing over the pairs. Let's start with Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing on You, who shared quite a few kisses that were passionate and spoke volumes of the growing relationship between star-crossed lovers Ri Jung-hyuk (Bin) and Yoon Se-ri (Ye-jin). On the other hand, Nam Joo-hyuk and Suzy's palpable chemistry in Start-Up shined through their kisses with Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) confidently reeling a shy Nam Do-san (Joo-hyuk) in to seal the deal.

How can we forget Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun in The King: Eternal Monarch? As Lee Gon (Min-ho) and Jung Tae-eul (Go-eun), the pair dabbled between a powerful kiss and a fairytale style kiss which left fans swooning over them wishing they'd be a real-life couple. Then there's Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, who left viewers shy with their tantalising chemistry. Moon Gang-tae (Soo-hyun) and Ko Mun-yeong's (Ye-ji) heated kisses felt like their life depended on it and is there really another type of kiss we would like to watch in a Korean drama?!

This begs the question; Which was your favourite K-drama kiss of 2020? Vote on the Twitter poll below:

2020 K-dramas have surely had its share of passionate kisses which left fans in a lovey-dovey state of mind but we want to know which on-screen kiss was your personal favourite this year? #HyunBin #SonYeJin #NamJooHyuk #Suzy #LeeMinHo #KimGoEun #KimSooHyun #SeoYeJi #StartUp — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) December 10, 2020

ALSO READ: Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin or Lee Min Ho & Kim Go Eun: Which 2020 K drama couple left you swooning over them? VOTE

Is there another K-drama kiss which was your personal favourite which didn't make it to the nominees? Do share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×