CNBLUE: A coded pop rock Burning, Lovely, Untouchable, and Emotional love story

CNBLUE is a South Korean pop-rock boyband that debuted under FNC Entertainment. They debuted on August 19, 2009, with four members Jung Yonghwa, Kang Minhyuk, Lee Jonghyun and Kwon Kwangjin. Member Kwon Kwangjin left the band in late September 2009 and was replaced by Lee Jungshin. The group is lead by Jung Yonghwa as the group first debuted with their mini-album ‘Now or Never’ recorded completely in English.



CNBLUE stands for Code Name, while the latter for Burning, Lovely, Untouchable, and Emotional one for each of the members.

The positions undertaken by the members of CNBLUE are:

Jung Yonghwa: leader, main vocals, guitar, keyboard

Kang Min-hyuk: drums

Lee Jung-shin: bass, rap

Lee Jonghyun left the band in August 2019 and was in charge of vocals and guitar.

The group made their Korean debut on January 14, 2010, with their first Korean mini-album ‘Bluetory’ with the lead single ‘I’m a Loner’ making steady advancement into the flourishing music industry. The song went on to become an anthem that is loved even today by fans and non-fans alike. The fans of the group are known as ‘BOICE’, a combination of BLUE and VOICE.

The members of the group have greatly contributed to their success as they co-wrote and co-composed multiple songs on each of their Japanese as well as Korean releases. The group has charted numerous times on the Gaon Music Chart as well as the Oricon Music Chart, official music charts of Korea and Japan respectively. But their success wasn’t immediate as they tried their best to mark a significant mark with their unique style.

The group members also ventured into acting as Kang Minhyuk and Lee Jonghyun started with a role in the movie ‘Acoustic’ followed by promising roles in the MBC drama ‘Heartstrings’ singing OSTs for it. Member Lee Jungshin made his acting debut in the KBS2 drama ‘Seoyoung, My Daughter’

They went on to star in numerous more dramas and movies and received nominations as well as awards for the same while also growing their own solo careers. They have also taken part in multiple reality shows while also starting their own as they displayed their singing, producing, composing, dancing, hosting and entertainment skills making the world their canvas.

The group was on a hiatus when the members enlisted in the military and renewed their contract with FNC Entertainment.

After 2 Korean studio albums, 8 Korean mini-albums, 8 Japanese albums, multiple singles, OSTs and features later, CNBLUE has become a beloved part of the Korean music industry.

Check out one of our favourite releases from the band below.

