CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa cast as the lead for the upcoming drama ‘It’s You Out of Nowhere’

According to various media reports on September 16th, Jung Yong Hwa was cast as the male lead in the new drama 'It’s You Out of Nowhere', written by Byun Sang-soon which is a drama that focuses an unpredictable romance that begins when a melodrama master with fatal flaws, meets a mysterious woman who believes she is the female lead in a drama.

This work is a purely creative play without an original. The script is written by Byeon Sang-soon, the writer of the drama 'Two Cops'. In the drama, Jung Yong Hwa takes on the role of Uhm Tae Bong, a Hallyu star who has a face when it comes to acting, acting when it comes to acting, and even humility. Uhm Tae-bong is known as a 'scammer', but is in danger of being discovered by a fatal flaw when he meets a woman who believes he is the female lead in the drama.

Jung Yong Hwa showed a new face by taking on the role of Oh In-beom in the KBS2 drama 'Daebak Real Estate', which ended in June. Jung Yong Hwa, who leads a favorable reception in every work with his solid acting skills, is expected to perform in 'It’s You Out of Nowhere.' The drama is currently in the casting stage and we are discussing the formation.

Jung Yong Hwa is a musician, singer-songwriter, record producer and actor. He is the leader, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the rock band CNBLUE. Jung Yong Hwa made his television debut in ‘You're Beautiful’ (2009), and has since starred in television dramas ‘Heartstrings’ (2011), ‘Marry Him If You Dare’ (2013), ‘The Three Musketeers’ (2014) and ‘The Package’ (2017). On the music front, Jung also made his solo debut with the album ‘One Fine Day’ in 2015.

