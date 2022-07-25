CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa, Cha Tae Hyun, Kwak Sun Young & Ye Ji Won to star in new KBS drama?

KBS announced on July 25th that it has confirmed the production of the drama 'Brain Cooperation' and cast actors Jung Yong Hwa, Cha Tae Hyun, Kwak Sun Young, and Ye Ji Won. 'Brain Cooperation' is a comedy investigation drama in which Shin Haru and Geum Myung Se, who are anxious to kill each other, solve a crime case involving a rare brain disease together.

Jung Yong Hwa plays Shin Haru, a neuroscientist from a family of professional doctors, and Cha Tae Hyun plays Geum Myung Se, a detective with a humane and kind personality. Kwak Sun Young plays Seol So Jeong, a timid forensic hypnotic investigator whose personality changes completely due to a certain incident, and Ye Ji Won plays Kim Mo Ran, the ex-wife of Geum Myung Se, who has an uncontrollable desire. It is scheduled to air in the first half of 2023.

Jung Yong Hwa is the leader, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the rock band CNBLUE. Jung made his television debut in ‘You're Beautiful’ (2009), and has since starred in television dramas ‘Heartstrings’ (2011), ‘Marry Him If You Dare’ (2013), ‘The Three Musketeers’ (2014) and ‘The Package’ (2017). On the music front, Jung Yong Hwa also made his solo debut with the album ‘One Fine Day’ in 2015.

Cha Tae Hyun is a South Korean actor, singer, television personality, radio DJ and director. He is best known for his lead roles in the box-office hit comedies ‘My Sassy Girl’ (2001), ‘Scandal Makers’ (2008), ‘Hello Ghost’ (2010) and fantasy drama action hit ‘Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds’ (2017) as well as the television series ‘Jeon Woochi’ (2012), ‘The Producers’ (2015) and ‘Police University’ (2021). He made his directorial debut with the variety-drama ‘Hit the Top’ (2017), in which he also starred.

ALSO READ: Ji Chang Wook confronted by an emotional Won Ji An in the latest stills for ‘If You Wish Upon Me’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.