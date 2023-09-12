CNBLUE’s Jung Yonghwa recalls filming We Got Married with SNSD’s Seohyun, explains lost ring incident

Jung Yonghwa recalls We Got Married filming days

On September 11, CNBLUE's Jung Yonghwa made a guest appearance on the YouTube show Neighborhood Friend Kangnami [Kangnami] hosted by MC Kangnam. During the episode, Kangnam revisited Jung Yonghwa's past collaboration with Seohyun from Girls' Generation (SNSD), a beloved moment in the idol's career. Upon hearing this, Yonghwa eagerly expressed his desire to discuss their legendary virtual marriage on MBC's We Got Married.

At the time, the virtual couple garnered immense popularity due to their authentic and compelling chemistry, despite the show's entertainment nature. Yonghwa confirmed that their interactions during their "marriage" were largely unscripted, revealing, “ People thought it's all an act.Well, there's a script. But we don't know that. We don't know the script.We start sitting on a couch. We don't say anything. They don't tell us what to do.It's all up to you from that point.It's all up to the two people. Taking a cab, taking the bus, everything's up to you.” He further shared that the filming experience was a genuinely authentic one, saying, “both of us (CNBLUE’s Jung Yonghwa and SNSD’s Seohyun)were too busy at the time. We barely slept back in the day. Like 2 hours a week, seriously.”

Yonghwa recalls the lost ring incident

During the same broadcast, the male idol also revisited a viral video where he had an incident with the couple ring he shared with Seohyun during a live broadcast. He recounted the moment when the ring seemed to be lost but clarified that it wasn't actually lost; it had fallen off due to corrosion from wearing it while showering. He stressed the genuine nature of the show and how they had to maintain their emotions even during unscripted moments like the ring incident.At the time, he accidentally misplaced the ring during a performance on Music Core and, momentarily forgetting he was still performing, began searching for it. This incident quickly went viral. Jung Yonghwa then explained, “That happened for real (talking about losing the ring), When I was on it, they kept telling me I should bring something.I really wore it in the shower. I bought it at Morning Glory. It was cheap so it got corroded. It corroded as I was singing.And it snapped and that's how it happened. I didn't lose it. But I looked for it on the show.”

During the YouTube show, the duo delved into various topics aside from the ones mentioned earlier. Kangnam, a dedicated CNBLUE fan, shared his experience of attending one of their recent concerts. He also praised the band's close-knit friendship, remarking on their strong bond and how they managed to avoid conflicts, unlike his own experiences of disagreements with friends.

Watch the episode here-

