CNBLUE's Lee Jung Shin CONFIRMED to join the Kim Young Dae and Lee Sung Kyung starrer 'Shooting Star'

Some good news from K-drama land. CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin would be starring in the drama as a lawyer in the entertainment industry. His agency FNC Entertainment confirmed the reports stating that he will appear in tvN’s new drama ‘Shooting Star’ as a lead!

It was previously reported that 'The Penthouse 3' star Yoon Jong Hoon and Girl's Day Sojin are in talks as well. A representative of Yoon Jong Hoon shared that he is positively considering the offer to star as Kim Young Dae's manager. Now, we have some more additions to the cast as well. Actors Ha Do Kwon, who also starred in 'The Penthouse 3' as professor Ma Doo Gi and Jang Hee Ryung have been approached for pivotal parts as well and considering the offer favourably. Sojin’s agency Noon Company commented that she is positively considering the offer to star in the drama as well.

'Shooting Star' is an upcoming slice of life and romance drama starring Kim Young Dae and Lee Sung Kyung in lead roles. 'Shooting Star' follows the lives of people who work behind the scenes of the entertainment industry like PR teams, managers and reporters. Young Dae will be playing the character of Gong Tae Song, who is a young star of the new era who is extremely successful and well-loved by his fans. He is courteous, polite and kind. However, underneath the polite exterior, he carries many secrets and burdens. 'Shooting Star' is also becoming a hot topic as new a writer and director are expected to collaborate. Writer Choi Young-woo, who wrote the script for 'Find Me In Your Memory' is currently on board. PD Lee Soo Hyun has been roped in to direct the series. 'Shooting Star' is an iQiyi original drama series, and will also be broadcast on tvN in South Korea. It is all set to air in 2022.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 'The Penthouse 3' stars Kim Young Dae and Yoon Jong Hoon to reunite for tvN's 'Shooting Star'? Find out

Are you excited about this drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.