Co-ed K-pop group 2LSON’s Jason tragically passes away at 43 while vacationing in Thailand

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Korean co-ed music group member Jason suddenly passed away just at the age of 43. Reports revealed a heart attack caused his unfortunate demise, while on a vacation in Thailand. His funeral has already been completed.

On 26, Sports Chosun reported that 2LSON member Jason passed away on June 12, while on vacation in Thailand. He faced a sudden myocardial infarction, causing his unfortunate death just at the age of 43.

The funeral process was completed by June 17. His bandmate Noel broke the unfortunate news to the media, saying that the bandmates were extremely shocked to hear about Jason’s sudden passing. His family was equally devastated so it took some time to reveal this extremely heartbreaking news.

On June 18, Noel also took to his Instagram and shared the tragic news with the fans. Expressing his gratitude and admiration towards Jason, the bandmate poured his heart out in a sincere post.

Who was 2LSON member Jason?

Lee Sang Jin, professionally known as Jason was a member of co-ed K-pop trio 2LSON. Before his debut with the group, he studied music at Berklee College and worked as a composer. Within his group, he also worked as a producer and composer.

Know more about co-ed K-pop group 2LSON

With three members, Jaso, Noel, and LE, 2LSON debuted in 2011 with their first single Hocus-Pocus. The group is most renowned for collaborating with the powerhouse soloist Ailee for her song I’m in love, which was released back in 2014.

2LSON is known for its signature R&B and Soul music style. Some of their greatest hits include The Lady feat. Bumkey, The End feat. Jo Hyun Ah, Girlboy, Too Late feat. Bumkey and Paloalto, Begging You, Marlboro, and more. A song without you feat. Eric Nam

The group also lent voice to many K-drama OSTs like Time Slip, Angel feat Bumkeuy for BL series Blueming (2022), My Healing Love (2018), Wind, Sunshine, Memories for Blow Breeze (2016), and more.

Since 2020, the group has not been active much and members have been keeping busy with their personal affairs.

