Coachella 2027: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, BABYMONSTER, NCT and more officially confirmed for music festival lineup

Coachella 2027 is all set to make an impact once again, with the popular music festival officially unveiling its lineup. The event will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across two weekends: April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18, 2027, featuring several notable artists.

Coachella 2027: K-Pop idols lineup for music festival

On November 11, the popular US music festival unveiled its star-studded lineup for 2027, announcing Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA as headliners, alongside Daddy Yankee.

The upcoming edition will feature several international artists, including BLACKPINK 's Jisoo, NCT and BABYMONSTER. Jisoo is scheduled to perform on Fridays, April 9 and 16, while NCT will take the stage on Saturdays, April 10 and 17.

Meanwhile, BABYMONSTER will perform on Sundays, April 11 and 18. NCT 127 and NCT DREAM also shared the lineup through their Instagram Stories, confirming their participation.

The Friday lineup will be headlined by Dua Lipa and feature performances by Madonna, Diljit Dosanjh, Kehlani, Zara Larsson and Steve Lacy, alongside South Korean DJ and singer-songwriter Peggy Gou and pansori-pop band LEENALCHI.

Saturday's performances will be led by Tame Impala, with Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Robyn, Måneskin and NCT also joining the lineup.

Meanwhile, SZA will headline Sunday, sharing the stage with Don Toliver, Kygo, Dom Dolla, Empire of the Sun and Becky G.

Here’s the official lineup

Apart from the musical performances, Justice will present an exclusive exhibition titled Blinded by the Lights at The Bunker, adding to the attractions of the massive musical event in 2027.

Ticket sales for Coachella 2027 are set to go live on November 13, 2026, at 12 PM (PT). Moreover, for those who cannot attend in person, fans will be able to enjoy the festival for free through Coachella's YouTube channel, with livestreams across seven stages.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Red Velvet’s Wendy to make her comeback with mini album Gleam Hour on November 23, 2026; Report