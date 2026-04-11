Coachella: KATSEYE brings out KPop Demon Hunters stars for Golden performance, Manon attends as audience

The KATSEYE stage at this year’s Coachella was nothing short of amazing for multiple reasons. Taking to their debut performance at the famed music festival with just five members instead of the original six, they seemed to have put in their all to prepare. Most importantly, while it initially seemed that they would be doing a cover of the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack Golden following its recent Oscar win, they brought out Ejae, REI AMI, and Audrey Nuna for a new rendition of their hit.

Coachella Day 1 was surprised with Golden performance thanks to KATSEYE

KATSEYE performed some of the many fan favorites in their 45-minute stage, including debut song Touch, Gnarly, and Grabiela, as well as their latest release, Pinky Up, which was dropped just a day ahead of their Coachella set. Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung, sans Manon Bannerman, were joined by Ejae, REI AMI, and Audrey Nuna, the original singers and the singing voices for fictional girl group HUNTRIX, which is a part of KPop Demon Hunters.

While it would have been ideal for the members of HUNTRIX, Rumi (leader, voiced by Ejae), Mira (main dancer, voiced by Audrey Nuna), and Zoey (youngest/rapper, voiced by Rei Ami) to have their own set, it was a welcome surprise for the fans in the audience. Among them was also member Manon, who did not speak about KATSEYE’s set but dropped an update for reaching 6 million followers on her Instagram account.

With Manon’s absence, it was Daniela who took over most of her parts; however, the former was also spotted in the crowd, enjoying the music festival, despite her hiatus in the group. Amid rumors of her being asked to leave the team for possible creative differences or her going solo, the rest of the members shared their support for the star by giving her ‘all the space, whatever she needs’.

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