Cobra Kai creators TEASE a 'unique' role for the show's superfan Andrew Garfield in future seasons

For those who have been fans of The Karate Kid films, Cobra Kai managed to become an amazing reboot series that played on nostalgia and come back stronger with the OG cast returning to their iconic roles. It was recently revealed that Andrew Garfield is a massive fan of the show and the actor couldn't stop himself from tearing up after he received a special message from Ralph Macchio and William Zabka ahead of his film, Tick, Tick... Boom!'s release on Netflix.

As the show gears up to return for its fourth season on December 31, showrunners Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald spoke to Collider and responded how they felt about Garfield being a superfan of the show. While maintaining that they were "giddy" to hear about his love for the show, Jon Hurwitz said, "We’re all fans of his."

When asked if there could be a possibility for Andrew to make an appearance on the show at some point, Hurwitz maintained that the idea has crossed their mind and said, "I think that you’d give him a unique look and a unique feel and unique angle and make him unlike any other character in the show." Hurwitz is reluctant to go into specifics about the possibility, however, saying, "I probably shouldn’t say anything because who knows? Maybe he will be on the show and I don’t want to take any chances of ruining that", via Collider.

While it's all speculation at this point, we bet the mere mention of Garfield's cameo on Cobra Kai could leave fans screaming with joy.

Would you love to see Andrew Garfield make a cameo on Cobra Kai? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio says Jackie Chan's cameo on the show may never happen; Here's why