Cobra Kai Season 4: A look at Ralph Macchio and William Zabka onscreen rivalry and offscreen friendship

For everyone who has been a fan of The Karate Kid films, Netflix's Cobra Kai has turned out to be a blessing as the nostalgia-filled ride brings back the film's OG stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in their fan favourite roles of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Much like the films, Cobra Kai also began with Daniel and Johnny's characters dealing with their past rivalry and this time the stakes get high as their families also get involved.

While there's no doubt that it has been deliciously entertaining to watch Macchio and Zabka take jabs at each other onscreen, their offscreen equation is much different though. Over the years, Zabka admitted that he and Macchio have grown quite close and in an interview, Pop Culture said, "It's been so great — Ralph and I have become good friends over the years and from the ground-up, when we first got pitched this, we've been in close contact since."

What's even more emotional is that the thing that brought Ralph and William closer in real life was the death of actor Pat Morita who famously played the role of Mr Miyagi in the Karate Kid film franchise. Revealing how Ralph and William reconnected after the OG film franchise ended, the actor told Rotten Tomatoes, "After the film, we were young, we went our different ways ... But I remember it being Pat's funeral where we reconnected."

It's evident that Zabka and Macchio's onscreen rivalry is just the result of great acting. The duo certainly uses their offscreen camaraderie to make their fiery exchanges in the series seem more authentic and enjoyable for fans. The amazing banter between Ralph and William's characters stems from their offscreen friendship and we think it's perfect.

After the success of the first three seasons, Cobra Kai returns for another season on December 31. The charm of the famed series has been how the showrunners have managed to connect the original films to the new generation by introducing new characters while continuing to bring on nostalgia with old characters. Following Martin Kove's return as John Kreese in the last season, the fourth season also brings Thomas Ian Griffith's The Karate Kid 3 villain Thomas Ian Griffith.

