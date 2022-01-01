Cobra Kai Season 4 Twitter Review: Netizens hail new season as 'incredible' and 'awesome'

Cobra Kai, the fan-favorite martial arts-comedy hybrid series, has released its new season on Netflix. The critically praised series has been a hit since its inception and fans were looking forward to seeing what Season 4 had in store for them

Cobra Kai picks up 34 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and focuses on a down on his luck Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) who wants to restore glory to his name by reopening the notorious Cobra Kai dojo, which inevitably rekindles his feud with his nemesis, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Starring in the series alongside Macchio and Zabka are Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Jacob Bertrand as Hawk, Gianni Decenzo as Demetri, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen, Peyton List as Tory and Martin Kove as John Kreese with Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny, Oona O’Brien as Devon, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony and Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver.

Without revealing too much, let's see what netizens have to say for the new season.

