Cobra Kai Season 5 Teaser: Ralph Macchio & William Zabka's action-packed show to return on THIS date

The teaser of Cobra Kai Season 5 was released recently and fans of the show are in for a delight as another action-packed season is on its way. The show returns after the shocking Season 4 finale which saw the All Valley Tournament being won by Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) Cobra Kai. The new season will show Silve take over the Valley business as he expands Cobra Kai into multiple franchises.

With Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) focussing on mending his relationship with Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) who sets off in search of his real father, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) seeks help from an old friend to stop Cobra Kai from spreading their "No Mercy" agenda among the kids. The exciting new promo of the upcoming show offers a look at the action as well as emotional scenes.

The fifth season will showcase more of Chozen, a character played by Yuji Okumoto from The Karate Kid II, who had previously also appeared in the show's second season. Chozen will team up with Daniel to teach Terry Silver a lesson and it's certainly going to be one epic showdown that fans don't want to miss.

In the new teaser video, the show's release date was also announced for the fifth season. Cobra Kai returns for its action-packed Season 5 on September 9, 2022. The show has had a successful run so far and has been one of the most successful reboots to be adapted from a film franchise.

