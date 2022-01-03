Cobra Kai showrunner TEASES how Season 5 will answer one big question about The Karate Kid Part III

Cobra Kai recently premiered its fourth season the show delivered a major twist in the finale. With the series already confirmed to be returning for another season, showrunner Hayden Schlossberg took to Twitter to tease how Season 5 will not only have a major connection to The Karate Kid Part III but also answer one big question about the film.

Sharing a post on Twitter, Schlossberg wrote, "Cobra Kai Season 5 answers the long asked question-- what would have happened had Daniel lost at the end of Karate Kid Part 3? Nerds of the Valley, be afraid." For the unreversed, the fourth season saw The Karate Kid Part III's villain Terry Silver played by Thomas Ian Griffith return.

Not only did Silver return but under him, Cobra Kai is now stronger than ever and this certainly puts Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and Wiliam Zabka's Johnny Lawrence in trouble. The series was renewed for Season 5 even before the release of the fourth season and hence production for the same has already been started. Fans may not have to wait too long for Cobra Kai's fifth season to release and in fact, it may drop by the end of 2022.

The fourth season consisting of ten episodes released on Netflix on December 31 and has managed to gain favourable reviews. The new season focussed on Terry Silver's return as well as Daniel and Johnny's attempt at teaming up their dojos to take down Cobra Kai together. The series apart from Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also stars Martin Kove from the OG Karate Kid films.

