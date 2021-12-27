Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio says Jackie Chan's cameo on the show may never happen; Here's why

Cobra Kai has become one of Netflix's biggest shows and is gearing up for the release of its fourth season. The Karate Kid spin-off series served up nostalgia for the OG film fans as lead stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their characters of Daniel Larusso and Johnny Lawrence. Considering how the show has been bringing several old characters from the film back to the show, several fans wondered if Jackie Chan who starred in The Karate Kid reboot starring Jaden Smith would also make a cameo appearance.

Discussing how Jackie Chan's cameo appearance on the show may not work, Ralph spoke to Comic Book and stated why it may never happen. Speaking about there being no connection between Pat Morita's Mr Miyagi character and Jackie Chan's Mr Han, Macchio added, "Anyone who knew Mr Miyagi and interacted with Mr Miyagi is canon for our show, for the Cobra Kai show."

Further adding on about how Hilary Swank's character, Julie Pierce's appearance would make sense, he said, "To the flip side of that, someone like Julie Pierce, who is Hilary Swank's role, did know Miyagi. So there's always a chance for maybe that."

Apart from Macchio and Zabka, the series stars Mary Mouser, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Gianni Decenzo, Jacob Bertrand as the next generation of Karate students who are learning under Ralph and William's characters of Daniel and Johnny. In the third season finale, we saw Daniel and Johnny join hands for the first time as they begin to take up the task of training their students together to go up against Marti Kove's Sensei John Kreese. The new season is all set to release on December 31 on Netflix.

