Cobweb: Late director Kim Ki Young's family reach amicable agreement with production studio ahead of release

Cobweb which is set to release on September 27 recently came under the lawsuit radar by the bereaved family members of late director Kim Kim Young. The family members of the late director filed a lawsuit against Cobweb's production company Anthology Studios to put a halt to the film's screening claiming that the film portrayed the director in a negative light.

The legal dispute reached an amicable agreement through dialogue

The family members of the late director Kim Ki Young expressed their worries of showing the late director in a negative light. But Anthology Studios claimed that the late director Kim Ki Young was not the inspiration behind the character of director Kim Yeol. They further added that they would ensure to clear any misunderstanding that may arise during the film's promotion. The late director's family argued that such a portrayal is directly related to the violation of his moral and portrait rights. But now the two parties have reached a mutual consensus on the dispute through dialogue. The film was recently screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival where it received a 10-minute standing ovation.

About Cobweb

Set in the 1970s era of South Korea, Cobweb is a story about director Kim played by Song Kang Ho who is said to be obsessed with the fact that the ending of the movie Cobweb which was filmed in the 1970s should be re-filmed for it to be better. The movie depicts the funny and sad things that occur when filming under certain conditions. The movie is said to be a black comedy genre. The cast of the drama other than Song Kang Ho includes Im Soo Jung, Oh Jung Se, Jeon Yeo Been, and Krystal Jung. It will be released on September 27.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Moving finale teaser OUT: Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong take action to protect their children