Cobweb: Song Kang Ho, Jeon Yeo Been, Krystal Jung, Oh Jung Se, Im Soo Jung and others star in first teaser

On May 29, Barunson ENA released the first teaser for Cobweb starring Song Kang Ho, Oh Jung Se, Jeon Yeo Been, Krystal Jung and Im Soo Jung . The movie premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The film tells the story of director Kim (Song Kang Ho), who is obsessed with the idea that the 1970s-filmed Cobweb's ending would be better if reshot. A film portrays the miserable and interesting things that occur while recording under conditions.

The teaser:

It begins with the line “Is this truly conceivable?” the cast said. In unfriendly circumstances nearly frenzy. The show-stopper should be finished! International Trailer for ‘Cobweb,’ the Official Non-Competition Selection at the 76th Cannes Film Festival . Krystal Jung plays the role of Han Yurim, who was a new actress in the film. Jeon Yeo Been plays the role of Shin Mi Do, person in charge of finance in the production, which helps in the film. Im Soo Jung transforms into Lee Min Mi, a veteran actress who faces problems on set while Oh Jung Se plays the role of Kang Ho Se, a playboy actor who becomes newly popular in the 70s. The main character, Kim, is played by Song Kang Ho, a director who is obsessed with his art.

Song Kang Ho:

Song Kang Ho stated regarding his eighth visit to Cannes that, regrettably, there is always a sense of tension from his 17-year previous visit. Even if he went to Cannes 80 times instead of 8, he didn't think it would go away, which made him happy and proud. Cobweb is a movie during the 1970s, in which chief Kim, who accepts that it will end up being a show-stopper if by some stroke of good luck the closure of the film Cobweb is shot once more, pushes the shooting under unfavorable circumstances, for example, oversight, entertainers and makers who don't figure out the changes, and are nearly going off the deep end. This is a film about things. Being delivered within the year is arranged.

ALSO READ: SHINee’s Taemin announces group’s multiple comebacks as well as 3 night concert in Seoul in THIS month

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapcha t