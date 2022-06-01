Code M Season 2: Tanuj Virwani talks about his role in the upcoming web series

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who will reprise the role of legal counsel Angad Sandhu in the second season of the streaming show 'Code M', recently shared how he fleshed out his role for the second instalment of the series.

Elaborating on the same, the actor shared the upside of long-form storytelling which finds essence in the continuity of the characters.

He said, "One of the best things about long-format storytelling is that there is a certain consistency, so you get to continue the next chapter in the evolution of that character as well as take him to pretty interesting places."

"I think most of it boils down to the writing because at the end of the day, that's my blueprint and that's what guides me. There was a uniquely fresh take on Angad Sandhu in the second season of Code M. I am optimistic and cautiously hopeful that the audience will lap it up", he added.

The first season of the show grabbed many eyeballs and the actor credits the entire team for its success.

He further mentioned, "The first season was a sleeper hit when it was released in January 2020. What worked for the show was the script, the execution, the acting and the way it was mounted by Samar Khan. Jennifer Winget, Rajat Kapoor and Seema Biswas brought their A-game. It wasn't just a drama or thriller. It was more than that and this is why it stood out amongst other conspiracy thrillers or shows about the army."

Virwani's chemistry with co-star Jennifer Winget was one of the talked about aspects of 'Code M' in season one. He credits the show's director Akshay Choubey for helping them bring alive the chemistry on screen, as he said, "I didn't know her before the shoot commenced. We became thick friends during the shooting of the first season and even after it was wrapped up."

"By the time we started shooting the second season almost a year and a half later, it just felt like coming back home. The chemistry and understanding as two actors working and creating together felt lived in and organic. I must also mention our director Akshay, who is instrumental in whatever you see on screen", he concluded.

The second season of 'Code M' will stream on Voot Select from June 9.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tanuj Virwani on Inside Edge 3 and why content on OTT platforms should be regulated