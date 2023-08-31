Coffee Prince star Kim Dong Wook pens letter conveying upcoming marriage plans with girlfriend

Coffee Prince star Kim Dong Wook penned a letter announcing his marriage to a non-celebrity girlfriend in the coming winter. The actor through his agency's social media posted a letter to the fans to express his gratitude towards fans for all the love and support just a day after the news of his marriage made headlines.

Kim Dong Wook's Letter about his marriage

"Hello, This is Kim Dong Wook. Are you spending this hot summer filled with humidity healthily? In the coming winter, I will get married to the person I wish to spend the next phase of my life with. I take this as a chance to express my gratitude and have written this post to personally convey this news to all of you who have been sending me love and showing your interest in me, despite my shortcomings. As an actor and as a person I will always take responsibility and put in my best efforts to show you a good image. Once again, I would like to thank everyone who has sent me support and congratulated me.

-Kim Dong Wook".

Kim Dong Wook's agency about his wedding ceremony

On August 30, Korean media outlets reported that the My Perfect Stranger would tie the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend. Later his management Agency KEYEast Entertainment confirmed the news and asked fans for their support and well wishes for his new journey. The agency also revealed that the wedding ceremony will be held in private in Seoul in order to respect the privacy of the bride-to-be and her family members. The details of the location were also not disclosed to the public. They said that the actor would do his best as an actor to show better activities in the future.

About Kim Dong Wook

Kim Dong Wook is a South Korean actor who appeared in multiple short films made by students and rose to fame through his drama Coffee Prince alongside Gong Yoo in 2007. His next project which was the box office hit Take Off premiered in 2009. He's known for his character in the film series Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds and Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days released in 2017 and 2018 respectively. He recently appeared as the male lead character in My Perfect Stranger with actress Jin Ki Joo and Delightfully Deceitful alongside Chun Woo Hee.

