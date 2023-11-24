Coffee tricked: Super Junior’s Eunhyuk pranks Ryeowook on first solo show's set; Find out how

Super Junior, famous for their humorous charm and tight-knit relationships, the group always makes sure to keep their fans amused. It was no shock, but definitely a source of entertainment, when Eunhyuk pulled off a prank to celebrate Ryeowook's solo comeback.

Super Junior’s Eunhyuk pranks Ryeowook

Fresh from his comeback with the song It's Okay, Super Junior's Ryeowook geared up for his first music show performance on November 24, 2023. Upon arrival, he discovered a thoughtful gesture from Eunhyuk – a coffee truck, a common means of expressing support in the industry. The banner on the truck heartwarmingly conveyed, "Please show our Ryeowook's 'It's Okay' plenty of love."

To Ryeowook's astonishment, the truck brought a twist – no coffee! Taking the literal meaning of Ryeowook's Korean song title, "You Don't Have to Do Anything," Eunhyuk humorously took it to heart. The second banner on the truck's side playfully declared, "You said that I don't have to do anything, so there's nothing here."

Fans can only picture the priceless look of disbelief on Ryeowook's face during the pranks. One can only imagine how much Eunhyuk must have enjoyed the moment. Indeed, there's no hilarious other group quite like them.

Super Junior’s recent activities

Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun from SUPER JUNIOR have officially left SM Entertainment after an 18-year association. The agency's statement explained that, following the renewal process, the trio opted not to extend their contracts with the company. Despite this, the remaining members have chosen to continue their partnership with SM Entertainment. To the relief and curiosity of fans, it was clarified that Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun will still be important members of the group.

In addition to their departure from SM Entertainment, Eunhyuk and Donghae have taken a significant step by officially founding their independent agency, ODE Entertainment. Both artists have assumed the roles of Co-CEOs in their newly established label, with the official announcement of their venture made on September 1.

The remaining SUPER JUNIOR members—Leeteuk, Kim Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Choi Siwon, and Ryeowook—have successfully renewed their contracts with SM Entertainment. Meanwhile, Kyuhyun is reportedly in talks with Antenna for the management of his individual activities. Antenna, known for representing figures like Yoo Jae Suk and Lee Hyo Ri, disclosed on July 14 that Kyuhyun is considering an exclusive contract with them, and the discussions appear to be progressing positively for both parties.

On August 7, Antenna made an official announcement through the Korean news outlet Sports World, confirming that Super Junior member Kyuhyun has officially signed an exclusive contract with the company. Antenna, known for being the home to Yoo Jae Suk among others.

