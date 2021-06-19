Cold Case Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan embroiled in a mix of supernatural elements & crime scene

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Adithi Balan, Suchitra Pillai and others, Cold Case is all set to release at the end of this month on Prime Video. The film is the latest Malayalam flick that is heading for a direct release on the platform.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the shoot for Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Cold Case had been going on. And now, finally, the release date is out and the film is all set to release directly on Prime Video at the end of this month. The teaser featuring Prithviraj, Aditi Balan and Suchitra Pillai was released today and it surely will leave you spooked. The Malayalam film seems to have all the elements to keep you hooked and on the edge of your seat. The trailer of the film is all set to drop on Monday.

The teaser showcases how supernatural elements are embroiled with a mysterious crime scene. We get to see Aditi as the leading lady while Prithviraj is seen as a cop who is investigating a crime scene and the mystery around it. Suchitra Pillai's character seems to be a guide to help understand the paranormal elements involved in the case. All three characters seem to be embroiled in a strange situation, blending supernatural elements and a mysterious crime scene.

Take a look:

Aditi shared the teaser on her social media handle and wrote, "A case of gritty mysteries under which lies a deadly conspiracy. Trailer out on Monday." The film is now all set to release on Prime Video on June 30, 2021. Amid the pandemic, the film is headed for a direct OTT release as the theatres remain shut Jointly produced by Anto Joseph Films and Plan J Studios, helmed by cinematographer turned director Tanu Balak and written by Sreenath V Nath, Cold Case is an investigative crime thriller that will leave you completely shook.

