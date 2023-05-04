Colde and BTS’ RM express their feelings on heartbreaking relationships in Don’t say you ever love me

Colde released his album Love Part 2 on May 4 and his track with BTS’ RM ‘Don’t say you ever love me’ displays how relationships can have a heartbreaking end and even though they love each other, it is better to let go than to hold on to someone they thought they knew. The addition of violin and electric guitar creates a dark atmosphere, adding emphasis to the song.

Love Part 2:

'Love Part 2' is Colde's second EP in the so-called 'Love' series, which has been released four years after 'Love Part 1' released in 2019. The pain, scars, and longing after a breakup were intensely portrayed with Colde's unique sensibility. Colde selected 'Don't ever say you love me', 'Heartbreak Club', and 'I'm Still Here' as triple title songs.

Don’t ever say you love me:

The first title song 'Don't ever say you love me', in collaboration with BTS member RM, is an R&B genre song that darkly captures the irreversible narrative of separation. RM's deep voice and strong rapping maximize the song's deep emotion, and the 12 quartet string arrangement also magnificently depicts the feelings of separation. Through 'Don't ever say you love me', the two artists once again prove their solid musical color while presenting a new look that has not been shown before.

Heartbreak Club, I’m Still Here and When Dawn Comes Again:

In another title song, ‘Heartbreak Club', he collaborated with AKMU member Lee Chanhyuk. The song realistically depicts the main character wandering around in the space called ‘Heartbreak Club'. It is R&B soul music with a kitschy drum rhythm and a hooked chorus. In the music video released along with the release, you can see the realistic acting skills of the two musicians who are confused about a breakup. The solo title song 'I'm Still here' is a song that sings the attitude of facing a breakup calmly, and Colde's plain vocal makes it feel even more sad. Here, 'When Dawn Comes Again', which was pre-released in 2021 and showed a fantastic voice combination with Baekhyun of the group EXO and an irreplaceable dawn sensibility, is including 'Island', ‘Settle’, and ‘After Everything’. The agency said, "With the collaboration with RM and Lee Chanhyuk as well as the songs that depict Colde's own sensibility and genre, the new story of Colde, which has been recognized for its unique personality, musicality, and popularity with trendy music, continues to attract attention.” he said.

ALSO READ: GOT7’s Jinyoung to enlist for mandatory military service on May 8 without separate event; Agency confirms

Advertisement