Colde and EXO’s Baekhyun find themselves surrounded by clouds in teaser image for When Dawn Comes Again

On July 27, Colde unveiled a teaser image for the upcoming collab performance between him and EXO’s Baehyun for the track called When Dawn Comes Again from Colde’s album Love Pt. 2. The track had a music video in 2021 but got included in Colde’s album only this year and now the fans are excited to see them together, which will be released on July 28 by 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST).

Colde and EXO’s Baekhyun’s When Dawn Comes Again from Love Pt. 2:

Love Part 2 is Colde's second EP in the 'Love' series, which will be released four years after 'Love Part 1' delivered in 2019. The aggravation, wounds, and yearning after a separation are depicted in serious areas of strength with Colde's extraordinary vocals, animating the audience's exhilarating feelings during a breakup. Colde chose 'Don't ever say love me', 'Heartbreak Club', and 'When Dawn Comes Again' as triple title tracks, demonstrating the elevated degree of flawlessness of this EP. As heard earlier, Baekhyun sounds brilliant on the song. Here, 'When Dawn Comes Again', which was pre-released in 2021 and showed a phenomenal voice blend with Baekhyun of EXO and an indispensable feeling of seeing dawn was incorporated, and 'Island', 'Nevertheless', and 'Cleanup', a total of 8 tracks, including 'You Said It Easy', is part of 'Love Pt 2', demonstrating Colde's melodic range.

Colde and BTS’ RM’s title track Don’t ever say love me from Love Pt 2:

The primary title track 'Don't ever say love me', in a joint effort with BTS' RM, is a R&B type track that captures the dark story of separation. RM's profound rap boosted the track's deep emotions, and the twelve strings accompaniment likewise grandly portrays the sensations of separation, contacting the hearts of numerous worldwide audience members. Colde's most memorable track video was Don't ever say love me with RM and fans cherished the mix of both their vocals.

