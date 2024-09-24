Coldplay and BTS’ My Universe turns 3: Revisiting Grammy-nominated track's global achievements

Coldplay and BTS, two globally renowned bands, came together for the song My Universe and created magic. The beautiful song received immense attention from fans all over the world who came together to celebrate the collaboration. Both in South Korea and globally, My Universe grabbed top spots in charts and streaming platforms.

Released back on September 24, 2021, the song was the second official single for Coldplay’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. It took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which marks BTS’ sixth song to top the US charts and Coldplay’s second song after Viva La Vida. Furthermore, it received positive reviews from reputed music critics.

Additionally, the song debuted in third place at the UK Singles Chart. It also became the most downloaded song of 2021 in the country and took the top ten spots in several regions, including Hungary, Malaysia and Singapore; the top ten in Australia, Belgium, Canada, India, Ireland, and South Korea.

Apart from the topping charts, the song also received numerous accolades. It won the Melon Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards Japan, MTV Millennial Awards, and many more. However, the highest achievement is getting a nomination under the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for the Grammy Awards.

The music video for the song was released on September 30, 2024, and within 3 years it has garnered more than 300 million views. On the other hand, the song accumulated over 1.3 billion streams on Spotify.

Coldplay announced their Music of the Spheres World Tour and revealed many locations. The tour will be held to promote their upcoming new album Landing, to be released on October 4, 2024. A special guest has also been announced and fans speculate that Jin from BTS will be joining the band.

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band comprising seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. Six members, except Jin, are currently serving in the military for their mandatory enlistment.

The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their signature songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan and more. The group is also the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award.