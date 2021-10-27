Coldplay expresses gratitude towards BTS for their magical collab on tvN's 'You Quiz On The Block'

On the latest episode of tvN’s 'You Quiz on the Block', Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland talked about working with BTS! The two Coldplay members made a surprise appearance on the October 27 episode of the variety show, saying hello to hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho in Korean through a video message.

Coldplay expressed their sincere gratitude towards BTS for their magical collab track 'My Universe'. Jonny Buckland remarked that working with BTS was absolutely wonderful. He shared that they are so lovely, kind and undeniably talented and that Coldplay is grateful for this collaboration. Chris Martin chimed in stating that it was a dream for them and absolutely amazing! When asked to share a sweet message for the septet, Coldplay said a sweet thank you and love you to BTS! Well, BTS and ARMY purple you too.

'My Universe' is a feel-good, soothing anthem for ages. It is a kind of song we can imagine jamming to with our closest friends, singing along with the rest of the fandom in a post-Covid houseful concert and also listening to it in solitude, letting the endless stream of tears dot our cheeks! 'My Universe' is produced by Max Martin and features lyrics written in both English and Korean by both the powerhouse artists.

'My Universe' debuted at number 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts and recently climbed back up the chart in its fourth week.

