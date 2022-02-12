Coldplay reacts to BLACKPINK’s Rosé's special birthday cover of ‘Viva La Vida’

Girl group BLACKPINK’s member Rosé turned 25 (international age) yesterday. As the clock struck midnight on February 11, Rosé decided to bless us with three beautiful live studio covers as a special birthday surprise. After teasing the covers through her Instagram account, she uploaded covers of Coldplay’s ‘Viva La Vida’, Neck Deep’s ‘December’, and Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ to her YouTube channel.

Not only did Rosé leave BLINKS in awe of her talent, but the BLACKPINK member also left the original singers impressed! Coldplay uploaded a screenshot of Rosé’s cover of ‘Viva La Vida’ to their Instagram story, mere minutes after it was released, and also added a link to the video. The band was full of praise for the BLACKPINK member as they wrote “Love this. What a voice. Happy birthday, Rosé”.

Meanwhile, Neck Deep wished Rosé on Twitter, while member Benis Barlow also shared Rosé’s Instagram post covering the band’s song ‘December’ to his Instagram story, with a sticker that said “VERY COOL.”

Rosé has previously surprised fans with another special birthday cover of singer Halsey’s track ‘Eyes Closed’, uploaded in 2019. In 2018, Rosé had covered the track in BLACKPINK’s first concert in Japan, and released the studio version the next year.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Rosé has blown away the original singer of a song by her cover! In 2021, Rosé covered ‘Slow Dancing in a Burning Room’ by John Mayer in the first episode of JTBC’s variety show ‘Sea of Hope’. Following this, the original artist, John Mayer, shared the link of the cover to his Twitter account, with the words “This is gorgeous”.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Rosé: 5 of our favourite song covers by the BLACKPINK member