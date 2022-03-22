Coldplay’s Chris Martin is wishing for ‘good things’ for BTS at the Grammys

The friendship between these two is just adorable! On March 22, Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin spoke to a Dominican Republic radio station, Exa 96.9 FM, where he was asked about the biggest night in music and how the British group’s song ‘Higher Power’ is nominated alongside South Korean group BTS for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Being his lovely self, Chris answered, “I think how the Grammys works is each yeah the nominations finish at a certain date.” He continued saying how he hopes ‘My Universe’, the collaborative song by Coldplay and BTS, can be nominated next year. On talking further about how this could be BTS’ first Grammy win, at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Chris said, “I love them you know, I love those guys and I just wish them good things. Always.”

Check out the audio below.

This is BTS’ second year in continuity to be nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. After their historic first nod at the 63rd edition of the awards last year for their first English single ‘Dynamite’, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain On Me’ took home the trophy. Since then, the seven boys have come a long way, charting their this year’s nominated track ‘Butter’ across the globe for weeks and smashing countless records.

They released ‘My Universe’ with Coldplay and performed a special stage for the crowd at the 2021 American Music Awards in November 2021. Chris Martin flew down to South Korea for the song’s original recording and both the groups’ friendship has been thriving ever since.

Who are you rooting for this year?

