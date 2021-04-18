Coldplay's Chris Martin in South Korea, Is a collab with supergroup BTS on the cards?

Netizens wonder if Chris Martin and his team are planning an exclusive collab with BTS members. We have some solid theories for the same. Read on to find out.

The much-awaited BTS X Coldplay collab might just happen this year! Several reports by netizens claim that the legendary English rock band's leader Chris Martin has touched base in South Korea and might be collaborating with the biggest boyband in the world, BTS! He even signed an autograph for a staff member at Incheon airport. The signs are there. We have solid theories to prove our statements. BTS members have always been fans of Coldplay. Before their historic performance at Wembley stadium, Taehyung revealed that he is a big fan of Coldplay and wants to collaborate with them. In fact, his song Inner Child is very reminiscent of the nostalgia-evoking songs Coldplay is famous for.

BTS covered Coldplay's much-loved song Fix You on MTV's Unplugged. Chris Martin even tweeted about their performance with a message in Korean that read 'Beautiful' followed by three white hearts. That's not all, RM and J-Hope attended Coldplay's Seoul concert in 2017. There is solid speculation that BTS will be making its big comeback sometime in May. The dots are connected, BTS might feature a Coldplay collab track on their new album! However, other theories claim that he is here to record a track with the amazingly talented soloist Younha. Younha had posted a picture with Chris Martin back in January on her Instagram.

Either way, we are rooting for BTS's collab with Coldplay, because we know it will be sensational and who knows we just might get a song for ages.

