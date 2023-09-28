Collab coming soon? The Kid LAROI reacts to BTS' Jungkook's song cover for Stay feat. Justin Bieber

In a rare turn of events, The Kid LAROI reacts to BTS' Jungkook's song cover for Stay through his official Instagram account. Released in 2021, Stay is a collaborative song between The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber. BTS' Jungkook in one of his Weverse live prior to his solo debut did a song cover for Stay which has now garnered a reaction from the song's original creator.

The Kid LAROI reacts to BTS' Jungkook's song cover for Stay

BTS' Jungkook is famous for doing karaoke sessions of the songs he likes when he goes live to interact with fans. On one such event, BTS' Jungkook covered the song Stay which is originally a collaborative single between The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber. Recently The Kid LAROI took to his Instagram to share Jungkook's Stay cover on his story with three emoji caption. The caption had a 'soon' emoji which raised speculations about a possible collaboration between the two. The Kid LAROI will also be performing at the 2023 Busan International Rock Festival on October 8 in South Korea. This along with the caption he posted on the story made up for a possible hint about collaboration. We'll have to wait and watch what more is in store for us.

BTS' Jungkook's upcoming release

BTS' Jungkook will be releasing his second digital single called 3D featuring Jack Harlow who is an American rapper and singer. The two artists have posted about it on their official social media accounts. The announcement of his new single release was made at the end of the Global Citizen Festival performance in New York City. 3D will be released on September 29. The teaser for the new music video is out now. Prior to this, BTS' Jungkook also released Seven in collaboration with Latto who is an American rapper in July 2023. Seven marked Jungkook's debut as a solo artist in the music industry.

