Collar Bomb trailer OUT: Jimmy Sheirgill races against time to save town from a suicide bomber

Apart from the lead actor, Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande and Sparsh Shrivastav will also be seen in the film. It will be released on July 9.

Jimmy Sheirgill, Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande, and Sparsh Shrivastav starrer Collar Bomb trailer has been released. The drama will be releasing on OTT platforms. It will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from July 9. The story revolves around a cop who has to save school children from a suicide bomber. He has very limited time and how will he manage to do it, will be worth watching. The lead actor will be seen essaying the role of a cop. The shooting of the action drama took place in Himachal Pradesh.

The video clip opens with the lead actor Manoj Hesi being felicitated in the school and suddenly his friend comes and accuses him of past mistakes. He warns him no to do. Then suddenly, a suicide bomber enters the school and kidnaps the children. He asks the cop to follow his instructions and or else, he will leave all the children. In the meantime, Asha Negi and others are seen searching for him. The film seems to be interesting with plenty of twists and turns.

Coming back to the trailer, Jimmy is seen giving his everything to save the children. The trailer is very gripping.

Watch the trailer here:

To note, in April the lead actor was booked for flouting lockdown rules in Punjab. He was shooting for the second season of the SonyLIV web series Your Honor. Along with him director Eeshwar Nivas and 33 other crew members were also booked.

Also Read: Jimmy Sheirgill, web series director & 35 others booked for violating curfew rules in Ludhiana

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×