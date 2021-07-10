Collar Bomb Twitter Review: Here’s what the audience has to say about Jimmy Sheirgill starrer thriller

Collar Bomb starring Jimmy Sheirgill and Asha Negi is a race against time thriller currently streaming on a major OTT platform.

Jimmy Sheirgill starrer ‘Collar Bomb’ was recently released on a major streaming platform and the film has garnered mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike. The race against the time thriller is being praised for the conceived story but seemingly falters at the execution. Jimmy’s performance however is being praised for his sincere, honest, and forthright performance. Netizens on Twitter have shared their experience after watching the film and the narrative is in for mixed reviews. The film is a thriller and many of the storylines of this genre have recently been coming out with prequels and spin-offs.

Jimmy Sheirgill in an interview with Bollywood Life, spoke about a potential sequel. He said, “I don't we've left such an ending in the movie (for a sequel), par, haan, hone ko toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai (anything can happen, you never know). It depends on the writer how he wants to take the story ahead. But this story is about that one particular day and what all happens on that day. I think it's based on that (the day) and as soon as the story of that day finishes in those many hours, with that, the film's story also finishes. But yes, the kind of characters that are a part of the movie, if the writer (Nikhil Nair) wants to take the story ahead, he could do it.”

I Just Finished to Watch A #collarbomb movie It's a very engaging Short & Sweet Movie..I Enjoyed it

-Fabulous work by @jimmysheirgill .. You are back in your own style

-Nice Performance by @AshaNegi7 Your Future Is Very Bright In Bollywood.. Keep it up....

Rating ;4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/1YCaN6LSSa — Patel Harsh (@PatelHa96233529) July 9, 2021

The Movie Justified itself & really the actors were just so good in their work. @AshaNegi7 di you have played such a character & have Justified it so so Proud di... @Sparshshrivast3 as Ali Nailed it till the end. @jimmysheirgill sir #AshaNegi #JimmySheirgill #CollarBomb pic.twitter.com/ShKxJqN1JQ — Ashvik World 235 (@ashvikworld235) July 9, 2021

Watched #collarbomb on @DisneyplusHSVIP , hamesha ki tarah aap chaa gaye sir @jimmysheirgill — Vipul R Trivedi (@VipulRTrivedi2) July 9, 2021

#collarbomb in it's setting has a brilliant thriller and the wonderful #jimmyshergil , @AshaNegi7 keeps us invested but the direction seems to be flawed cuz we have very little investment into the far fetched yet predictable climax that has no clarity.

84 mins watchable thriller! — Niteesh Madithati DA SooooN!! (@niteesh_m_v) July 9, 2021

#CollarBomb on @DisneyplusHSVIP a good film

With good performances from @jimmysheirgill @AshaNegi7 and the rest of the cast @YoodleeFilms for baking great content — Hardik Sheth (@shethhardik007) July 9, 2021

Sparsh Shrivastav who was the breakout star of the popular streaming series ‘Jamtara’ is playing a key role in Collar Bomb of the antagonist. Makers of the film have yet not officially announced a part two for the film.

