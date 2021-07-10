  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Collar Bomb Twitter Review: Here’s what the audience has to say about Jimmy Sheirgill starrer thriller

Collar Bomb starring Jimmy Sheirgill and Asha Negi is a race against time thriller currently streaming on a major OTT platform.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: July 10, 2021 01:00 am
Collar Bomb Twitter Review: Here’s what the audience has to say about Jimmy Sheirgill starrer thriller Collar Bomb Twitter Review: Here’s what the audience has to say about Jimmy Sheirgill starrer thriller
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Jimmy Sheirgill starrer ‘Collar Bomb’ was recently released on a major streaming platform and the film has garnered mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike. The race against the time thriller is being praised for the conceived story but seemingly falters at the execution. Jimmy’s performance however is being praised for his sincere, honest, and forthright performance. Netizens on Twitter have shared their experience after watching the film and the narrative is in for mixed reviews. The film is a thriller and many of the storylines of this genre have recently been coming out with prequels and spin-offs. 

Jimmy Sheirgill in an interview with Bollywood Life, spoke about a potential sequel. He said, “I don't we've left such an ending in the movie (for a sequel), par, haan, hone ko toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai (anything can happen, you never know). It depends on the writer how he wants to take the story ahead. But this story is about that one particular day and what all happens on that day. I think it's based on that (the day) and as soon as the story of that day finishes in those many hours, with that, the film's story also finishes. But yes, the kind of characters that are a part of the movie, if the writer (Nikhil Nair) wants to take the story ahead, he could do it.”

Take a look at the tweets:

Sparsh Shrivastav who was the breakout star of the popular streaming series ‘Jamtara’ is playing a key role in Collar Bomb of the antagonist. Makers of the film have yet not officially announced a part two for the film.

Also Read| Jimmy Sheirgill reveals fondness for thrillers as he opens up on doing Collar Bomb: I really liked the script

Credits :Twitter, Bollywood Life

You may like these
Collar Bomb Movie Review: Jimmy Sheirgill and Asha Negi’s thriller falters in execution
Jimmy Sheirgill reveals fondness for thrillers as he opens up on doing Collar Bomb: I really liked the script
Collar Bomb trailer OUT: Jimmy Sheirgill races against time to save town from a suicide bomber
Jimmy Sheirgill and Namit Das to headline heist comedy drama web series ‘Choona’
David Harbour TEASES 'exciting' plans for Stranger Things; Drops hints at possible Season 5
Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam starrer to have an OTT release on September 17