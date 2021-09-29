This colour quiz will determine your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

Since launching in 2016, BLACKPINK has been a phenomenon to be reckoned with, not just in Korea but worldwide. Over their 5 years in the industry, the girls Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have achieved incomparable goals! From collaborating with the likes of Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa to making history at Coachella as the first Korean female group in 2018, the powerhouses have skyrocketed their way to the top.

What’s more, is that the girls have also garnered a massive fan base of cult-like followers called BLINKS. Their social media presence and their reach in the fashion world also adds a lot of status quo to the band! If you’re wondering which BLACKPINK member is your true BFF, scroll down and take the quiz below to find out.

