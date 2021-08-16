The colours you pick will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

When we talk about music and especially K-pop, BLACKPINK is the first group that comes to mind. Of course, the credit goes to their charm, style, wit and their spectacular music but beneath the surface, there is so much more to the all-girl band than that. Consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, the group has achieved massive feats globally--be it with their luxury fashion endorsements, being an icon to global youth or their ever-loving fandom aka BLINKS, the girls are truly magnetic.

From making their debut as trainees in 2016, the BLACKPINK powerhouses have achieved global recognition in just 5 short years; International collaborations, their own Netflix show and making history at Coachella is only the beginning for the superstars. All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ