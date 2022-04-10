‘Come and Hug Me’ star Jin Ki Joo CONFIRMED to lead new KBS fantasy drama alongside Kim Dong Wook

Jin Ki Joo confirmed her appearance as Yoon Young, the female lead in 'Met You By Chance' which tell the story of a man who seeks the truth of a serial murder in the past and a woman who wants to prevent the marriage of her mother and father and soon, they realize that their goals are connected.

Yoon Young, played by Jin Ki Joo in the drama, dreamed of a writer's life, but is an editor at a publishing company who has become a realistic office worker because of her work. She unintentionally falls into the past as she meets Hae Jun in a mysterious car accident one day. Kim Dong Wook plays Hae Jun, a social worker, reporter and time traveler.

Jin Ki Joo’s acting debut was for 2015 tvN's romantic comedy television series, ‘Second 20s’. 2018 was Jin Ki Joo's breakthrough year. She got nominated and won several major film awards with her role as a snarky and playful country girl who yearns for the big city in ‘Little Forest’.

Her standout role as the protagonist's rival in JTBC's melodrama mystery ‘Misty’ paved the way for Jin Ki Joo to be cast as leading role for the first time in MBC's melodrama thriller ‘Come and Hug Me’. In 2019, she starred in SBS romantic comedy series ‘The Secret Life of My Secretary’. Jin Ki Joo acted as the protagonist for 2020 KBS2's family weekend drama, ‘Homemade Love Story’.

Jin Ki Joo will also be appearing in the upcoming fantasy drama ‘Showtime Begins’ alongside Park Hae Jin and more, premiering on April 23.

