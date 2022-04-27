Come up with the best album and we’ll reveal if BTS’ SUGA will produce your music

Min Yoon Gi, known professionally by his stage names SUGA and Agust D, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Managed by BIGHIT MUSIC, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, Agust D. In 2018, he re-released the mixtape for digital purchase and streaming. The reissue reached number three on Billboard's World Albums Chart.

In 2020, he released his second solo mixtape, D-2. Commercially, the mixtape peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200, number seven on the UK Albums Chart, and number two on Australia's ARIA Album Chart. The Korea Music Copyright Association attributes over 100 songs to SUGA as a songwriter and producer, including Suran's ‘Wine’ which peaked at number two on the Gaon Music Chart and won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

Known to be one of the best producers, he recently even produced the title track for PSY’s latest album ‘PSY 9th’, gaining recognition for collaborating with such a respected individual and just goes to show how well-known his skills are. So, take the quiz to see if you get the chance to have one of the tracks produced by him:-

