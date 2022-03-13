Come up with the best date and we’ll tell you if TXT’s Beomgyu will join you

Beomgyu is the fifth member and last introduced from the new boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER under the agency Big Hit Entertainment. He was introduced in a teaser video on YouTube entitled Introductory Film ‘What Do You Do?’ released on January 20, 2019 with his following teaser photos released on different social media platforms. His 2nd video entitled ‘Questioning Film - What Do You See?’ showed that his animal symbol is butterfly, with the morse code HOPE and the new symbols.He always put an emoji of chestnut in his Twitter posts because the first letters in his name Beom sounds like chestnut in Korean.

Tomorrow X Together consists of five members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. They debuted on March 4, 2019 with the EP ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’. The album debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, at the time becoming the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group.

ALSO READ: WATCH: TXT’s Beomgyu gifts his fans a beautiful cover of ADOY’s ‘Wonder’ on his birthday

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Is Beomgyu joining in on the date? Let us know in the comments below.