Come up with the best set possible and we’ll reveal if BTOB’s Peniel will invite you on ‘GET REAL’

Peniel was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States on March 10, 1993. Before joining Cube Entertainment, he was a trainee under JYP Entertainment. In March 2012, he debuted as a lead rapper of idol group BTOB under Cube Entertainment. In 2017, Peniel held his first photography exhibition titled ‘Penography’ which took place at a gallery named White Studio. The exhibition was held from March 30 to April 12.

In 2020, Peniel collaborated with bandmate Sungjae for the song ‘Hypnotized’. The song, which was co-composed by Peniel, was released on February 6 as a part of Yook's project single ‘3X2=6 Part 3’. On February 12, he was cast in the DIVE Studios variety program ‘HWAITING!’. The program aired on Facebook Watch from February to April. In July, Peniel began hosting the DIVE Studios podcast ‘GET REAL’ alongside BM (of KARD) and Ashley Choi (formerly of Ladies' Code). On October 27, 2020, Cube announced that they have formed a unit called BtoB 4U consisting of Peniel, Eunkwang, Minhyuk and Changsub. The unit debuted on November 16 with their first mini-album, Inside and title track ‘Show Your Love’. On February 14, 2021, Peniel released a new digital single ‘Valentine’.

