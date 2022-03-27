Come up with the best ways to unwind and we’ll reveal if BLACKPINK’s Lisa will join you for relaxing weekend

Lalisa Manobal, known mononymously as Lisa, is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea. She is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK formed by YG Entertainment. Lisa made her solo debut with her single album ‘Lalisa’ in September 2021. The album sold over 736,000 copies in its release week in South Korea, making her the first female artist to do so.

The music video for its lead single of the same name recorded 73.6 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, becoming the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours on the platform by a solo artist. Following its success, B-side track ‘Money’ was sent as the album's second single to US contemporary hit radio and peaked at number 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at number ten on the Billboard Global 200, earning Lisa her second career entries on both charts and her second top-ten global hit.

In October 2021, Lisa confirmed her collaboration with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion by dropping a teaser of the song. Entitled ‘SG’, it included songwriting and composing credits for Lisa and was released on October 22 alongside the music video. The collaboration debuted at number 19 on the Billboard Global 200 and at number two on the US Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

