'Comeback soon': ATEEZ drops hints with mysterious billboards and teasers in Gangnam area

Recently ATEEZ fans were left guessing about a sudden development that took place at the K-pop group's recent concert appearance. ATEEZ is an eight-member group under KQ Entertainment. The K-pop group made its debut in 2018 with an album titled Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. ATEEZ has managed to gather huge popularity among fans with the kind of music reflective of the group's unique musical talents.

ATEEZ drops comeback hints in an unexpected manner

ATEEZ recently performed at the 2023 Gangnam Festival Yeongdong-daero K-pop concert in Seoul. To everyone's amazement who visited the venue, they witnessed an unexpected surprise. Fans present at the venue were airdropped with a teaser image that showed 'Follow Your WILL' written on it. The text was black in color against a grey background. The mysterious faint dots present around the typography are connected to form a rabbit. Not only this fans also spotted unknown billboards of HALATEEZ images. HALATEEZ is the HALA HALA version of the ATEEZ members in ATEEZ lore. This surprising turn of events led fans to connect the dots and conclude about a possible ATEEZ comeback. If everything pans out as it is ATEEZ will make their comeback post the release of their ninth EP The World EP.2: Outlaw which came out on June 2023.

ATEEZ's recent activities

ATEEZ consists of eight members - Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. In 2021, ATEEZ was included in the 5 Rising Korean Artists To Know Now list by Grammy. The group released their last album The World EP.2: Outlaw in June 2023. The album includes seven tracks with the lead single Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers). To support their latest album, ATEEZ went on a world tour titled The Fellowship: Break the Wall which kicked off in October 2022 from Seoul. ATEEZ has completed the tour across North America, Asia, Europe, and Encore shows in South Korea and Japan. The group wrapped up their tour with a final show in Manila, Philippines.

