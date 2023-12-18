Comedian Ji Suk Jin to take temporary break from variety show Running Man, citing health concerns
Korean television personality, Ji Suk Jin, will be taking medical leave to undergo treatment. Therefore, the host will be leaving the popular variety show Running Man. Read below to know the details!
Ji Suk Jin will be away from show Running Man; taking break to address health concerns
The host has been associated with the show since 2010
Comedian, singer, and presenter Ji Suk Jin will be taking a short break from the popular Korean variety show Running Man. On 18th December, Ji Sun Jin’s agency ESteem Entertainment released an official statement about his departure from the show for a brief period of time.
Host Lee Suk Jin has been associated with the show Running Man since its inception in 2010. The show also features other members including Yoo Jae Seok, Haha, Kim Jong Kook, Song Ji Hyo, and Yang Se Chan. Apart from Lee Suk Jin, another team member, Jeon So Min, also left the show in October after six long years.
Ji Suk Jin will take a break from variety show Running Man to address health concerns
ESteem Entertainment stated that Ji Suk Jin took a health checkup recently and he has been advised to undergo treatment. As he will be taking rest for a while, he has decided to leave the show for the moment and return healthier and stronger after recovery. The details of his medical condition have not been disclosed yet.
The SBS program also shared an announcement post on its Instagram and requested the audience for continuous support until the host returns in good health.
More about Ji Suk Jin
Ji Suk Jin is one of the most celebrated Korean television personalities. The multi-faceted host debuted as a singer in 1992 with an album titled I Know. He gradually expanded his horizons and started hosting a popular variety show, Star Golden Bell, which aired from 2004 to 2010. He established himself as a well-known comedian as he started his journey with Running Man in 2010. Apart from his television career, he has also hosted the MBC FM4U radio show namely 2 O'Clock Date.
In August 2022, the 57-year-old presenter was signed under Uzurocks Entertainment. He recently joined a new label, ESteem Entertainment, in November 2023.
